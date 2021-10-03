LAHORE : The Serving Schools Association has expressed concern over vaccination of children at schools and has urged the NCOC to reconsider its decision. In a statement, Serving Schools Association President Mian Reza-ur-Rahman observed that vaccination of children at schools had become a headache for the management of schools and teachers as parents were reluctant especially after the death of a student in Vehari allegedly after vaccination the other day. Reza-ur-Rahman said there was growing concern among parents over the incident in Vehari. He said instead of schools it should be the responsibility of parents to get their children vaccinated. It is pertinent to mention here that COVID-19 vaccination of children above 12 years of age has been started in schools.