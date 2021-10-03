Dengue cases increasing, sufficient medicines available: Yasmin

LAHORE : Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday that an increase in dengue cases is being witnessed in the wake of changing weather over the past six weeks with Lahore reporting 1,603, Rawalpindi 208, Attock 20 and Sargodha 15 cases.

Speaking at a press conference at Chief Minister Secretariat, the health minister said four lives have been lost since January 2021 in the province.

The minister said that Punjab hospitals were catering to dengue and COVID-19 patients simultaneously.

She said, “Beds have been increased in High Dependency Units of Punjab. In public sector hospitals of Lahore, 530 beds have been reserved for Dengue patients and 138 beds have been reserved in HDUs. In Lahore, 190 patients are under treatment in public sector hospitals and 81 patients are admitted in private hospitals. The government has made timely arrangements to keep people safe from dengue. Since January 2021, as many as 15 cabinet committee meetings have been held to review dengue situation in which besides minister, chief secretary, commissioners and deputy commissioners have been reviewing the situation. Out of 8 million homes in Punjab, and 3.5 million homes in Lahore, most of these have been checked by surveillance teams. In Lahore 31,000 homes were identified vis-a-vis dengue larva. Case response was initiated at 500,000 homes. The areas most affected by dengue are DHA, Cantt, Johar Town, Allama Iqbal Town. Secretary Primary and Secondary healthcare Department Imran Sikander Bloch has discussed with stakeholders measures to intensify surveillance in meeting with Corp Commander Lahore. In DHA, Health Department teams are working in collaboration with local administration.”

Dr Yasmin Rashid said action has already been taken on fake entry against staff responsible for entry of Nawaz Sharif.

She added his fake entry was a conspiracy against the state to discredit the system. The federal government is investigating this incident as well. Both secretaries were present on the spot for investigations and those involved in these conspiracies shall be exposed, she said and added vaccination process has been appreciated the world over.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “In all public sector hospitals, adequate stock of medicines is available for treatment of dengue patients. We are providing free medicines for dengue patients in private hospitals. All private labs of Punjab shall charge only Rs90 for dengue tests across Punjab and a letter has already been issued. This test can only be conducted on recommendation by a doctor. Separate dengue counters have been set up in all hospitals of Punjab. Treatment on a consistent protocol is being given to dengue patients. Dengue and corona patients are being kept in separate and isolated wards. Overall 747 beds have been reserved for Dengue patients. The government is witnessing a decline in the fourth wave of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 524 Corona cases have been reported in Punjab and 24 patients have lost their lives. More than 18,000 Corona tests have been performed in the last 24 hours.”

Adequate stock of Corona vaccine is available in the province. Currently 15 million doses of vaccine are available in stock. Overall 9000 fake entry cases have been identified after which 12 cases were filed and 16 people have been arrested. In total, 79 disciplinary proceedings were initiated resulting in suspension of a number of employees, she said.

The NCOC has now changed its procedure. The government is making all out efforts to prevent fake entries. There has been a decline in the number of Corona cases. In case, any amount is asked for treatment on these two diseases, people must report it to 1033, the minister said.

Dengue control room has been set up at Mayo Hospital like COVID-19. People must contact 1122 in case of any query. Warning has been released for all departments. Dengue is likely to affect indoors more than outdoors. The government appeals people to get vaccinated. People travelling abroad are being given Pfizer and Astra Zenica, the minister added.

Responding to queries of journalists, the health minister said that teams of drug inspectors were investigations the issue of medicine stock outs and responsible people would be penalised. She said these reports shall be made public.

All government hospitals get funds worth billions for medicine procurement. However, she added, action will be initiated based on evidence.

She said the government was appointing MS in hospitals on regular basis. On complaints of equipment dysfunction, proper repair work was being initiated.

Present on the occasion were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department M Ajmal Bhatti and Consultant Professor Asad Aslam Khan.

Yasmin visits vaccination centre: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited vaccination centers of NA 125 here on Saturday.

Children presented flower bouquets to the Health Minister. The Health Minister reviewed the vaccination process and met staff at the centers. She appreciated the arrangements and visited vaccination centers at UC 51, Karim Park, UC 48, UC 71, UC 93 and UC 59. The workers cut the cake to celebrate birthday of Health Minister and expressed wishes. The locals of the area chanted slogans in her favour. Syed Adnan Jamil, Ali Amir, Zubair Niazi, Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Pappoo, Shahzad Numberdar, Jehangir Khan, Rana Nasim, Rashid Kashmiri, Nadeem and a number of workers were present.

The Health Minister said, “Our workers supporting the vaccination campaign as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan. We are vaccinating hundreds of thousands of people in NA 125. The government is providing quality vaccine free of cost. The government is trying to vaccinate more and more people. Only by vaccinating the entire population of Punjab, we will beat Corona Pandemic. We are vaccinating more than 700,000 people on daily basis.”

The residents of the area expressed gratitude for the Health Minister on setting up of vaccination centers. May Allah grant her blissfulness of complete health.