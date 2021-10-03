Dignitaries grieved over death of Umer Sharif

LAHORE : Several dignitaries of the country have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned comedian UmerSharif on Saturday.

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that UmerSharif was not only a talented artist but also a patriotic personality who lived his life for a great cause. Abdul Aleem Khan added that the services rendered by Omer Sharif will be remembered for a long time.

In his condolence message, Abdul Aleem Khan prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the late UmerSharif a place in His mercy and give patience to his loved ones including his family to bear this lose with fortitude. Pakistan Muslim League President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi have also condoled the demise of UmerSharif.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that he is deeply saddened by the demise of UmerSharif. He was an artist of Pakistan who was known all over the world. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that UmerSharif, who spread smiles on sad faces, was a man of compassion of the artist community. Ch Pervaiz Elahi had also named a road after UmerSharif.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi said that comedy lovers all over the world including Pakistan have lost a great artist today. The PML leaders prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of UmerSharif and give his family and loved ones the strength to bear this trauma with courage and patience.