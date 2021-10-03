People are talking about

—- the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo which has garnered much admiration and appreciation from those who have visited it so far, while the video recording has been seen by thousands of viewers across the world in just a few days. People say we as a nation need to open our minds and appreciate the talented men and women, both young and old, in our country and stop criticizing and negatively looking at everything that they are doing to be creative.

—- the secrecy over the gifts given to the dignitaries being practiced by the present government and how all political entities appear not to be familiar with the adage ‘Practice what you preach.’ People say there was a lot of criticism recently how past leaders had not deposited or paid for gifts given to them by foreign dignitaries and now the present lot are doing the same, so what’s the difference in ‘Naya Pakistan’ and the old?

—- the petition in the Supreme Court against the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, seeking to require elected members to take the oath within 60 days of commencement of the first sitting of their respective legislature. People say how long do political entities want to hold out on taking the oath, because it does not make sense if they have contested an election and won - they should be serving the public by not making excuses and acting responsibly.

—- how easy it is to get a certificate of COVID-19 vaccination besides going to Nadra offices because its staff is helping the concerned persons by handing out cards of a photocopy shop that delivers it for an increased amount of payment. People say honest folk have been writing letters to editors on this subject frequently but either the authorities do not bother to read them or act on the complaint, or they may be involved in this unethical business.

—- how gratifying it is that Pemra has imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on a TV channel for airing “insensitive, demeaning, derogatory and hateful” remarks by a male cricketer and others against a Pakistani female cricket star during a programme which is hosted by a well-known actor. People say that by implying that the female cricketer looked like a boy because she had short hair showed his bias and the host should have censured him instead of allowing further personal remarks.

—- the report that a social activist hailing from Malakand district was shot dead along with her father two weeks after she had asked for protection amid death threats from influential land grabbers. People say despite the fact that the activist had said that the notorious land mafia had occupied her ancestral property in connivance with relevant authorities and the court had ruled in their favour, the law enforcers did not take action against the accused, which shows negligence and maybe even favouritism.

—- the rising cases of dengue fever and how the government has been careless about keeping a control on the mosquito that causes the illness. People say pictures in the media of stagnant water in fountains and open drains in congested localities are breeding grounds that should have been sprayed regularly and while teams do go around inspecting houses, many people refuse them entry because of the fake teams that are robbing houses these days by pretending to be officials of some organization or other. — I.H.