COVID-19 claims another 6 lives, 124 test positive from twin cities

Rawalpindi : As many as 124 new patients have been reported positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while another six patients have died of the illness from the region taking death toll to over 2,100 on Saturday.

It is, however, alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has again jumped to over 3.5 per cent in the last 24 hours that had dropped down to 1.69 per cent a couple of days back.

According to details, a total of 1,573 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the district in the last 24 hours of which 56 were reported positive for the infection. The positivity rate has been recorded as 3.56 per cent.

Another six deaths due to COVID-19 in a day from the twin cities has taken death toll to 2,101 while the total number of patients so far reported from the region has reached 141,155.

The virus claimed another four lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 1,175 while 50 new patients belonging to the district were positive for the infection taking tally to 35,565 of which 33,834 patients have recovered.

On Saturday, a total of 52 confirmed patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 504 patients were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the virus has claimed two more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 926 while 74 more patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from ICT that has taken the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital to 105,590.

To date, a total of 102,380 patients from ICT have recovered from coronavirus illness while the number of active cases of the disease has reduced to 2,284 on Saturday after recovery of 87 patients in the last 24 hours.