Rangers report Kamara abuse as row sparks diplomatic spat

GLASGOW: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said the Scottish champions have contacted UEFA after midfielder Glen Kamara was abused by school age Sparta Prague fans in a Europa League clash with the incident threatening to become a diplomatic spat.

Kamara was sent off for two bookable offences in Rangers’ 1-0 defeat in the Czech capital on Thursday.

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek on Friday said he would summon the British ambassador to Prague.

The match was initially meant to be played behind closed doors following a separate racist incident when Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni was subjected to abuse from the stands during a Champions League qualifier in August.