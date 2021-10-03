Rangers report Kamara abuse as row sparks diplomatic spat

GLASGOW: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said the Scottish champions have contacted UEFA after midfielder Glen Kamara was abused by school age Sparta Prague fans in a Europa League clash with the incident threatening to become a diplomatic spat.
Kamara was sent off for two bookable offences in Rangers’ 1-0 defeat in the Czech capital on Thursday.
Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek on Friday said he would summon the British ambassador to Prague.
The match was initially meant to be played behind closed doors following a separate racist incident when Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni was subjected to abuse from the stands during a Champions League qualifier in August.
JACKSON, United States: Reigning PGA rookie of the year Will Zalatoris fired a course-record 61 to seize a share of...
ISLAMABAD: Zahid Arbab has retained his position as the President Federal Golf Association for 2021-2025 period.N...
KARACHI: Former Pakistan assistant coach Nasir Ismail has urged FIFA not to give another extension to the...
LONDON: British boxer Joe Joyce believes he should be awarded an Olympic gold medal after an independent investigation...
KARACHI: Pakistan has never conducted any level-3 squash coaching course and no level-2 course has been held since...
KARACHI: The first meeting of the steering committee of Kamyab Jawan Sports Academies programme and National Youth...