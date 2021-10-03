Co-leader Zalatoris shoots course-record 61 at Sanderson Farms

JACKSON, United States: Reigning PGA rookie of the year Will Zalatoris fired a course-record 61 to seize a share of the lead after the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

Zalatoris, who started his round on the 10th hole, rolled in six birdies on his back nine including two straight on a pair of par fours to cap his round and move into a tie for the lead with Nick Watney and first-round leader Sahith Theegala.

“The days where I make 20-footers, those are the days that I end up putting a great round together, because I’m always going to be the guy that’s going to hit 14 plus greens to give myself chances,” Zalatoris said.

Watney shot a 66 on Friday and Theegala had a 67 to reach a 13-under 131 total.

Americans Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley both shot 65s and are tied for fourth, one stroke back of the leaders at the Country Club of Jackson course in Jackson, Mississippi. Canada’s Roger Sloan is alone in sixth at 11-under after a 67.