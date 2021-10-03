Zahid re-elected as Federal Golf Association president

ISLAMABAD: Zahid Arbab has retained his position as the President Federal Golf Association (FGA) for 2021-2025 period.

N Khokhar was elected Secretary of the association.

The Association AGM held other day saw four clubs participating in election process: Islamabad Club Golf Course (ICGC),

PAF Golf Club, Margalla Green’s Golf Course (MGGC) & Gardens City Golf Club.

All the office-bearers were elected unanimously.

Following are the office bearers: Zahid Arbab (President); Amir Mir (Senior Vice President); Gp Capt Imran Khan (Vice President); Wg Cdr I N Khokhar (Secretary); Cdr Javad Iqbal (Joint Secretary); M K Durrani (Treasurer); Aisha Fouzan (Lady Member); Mohammad Akhtar (Professional).