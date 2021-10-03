Iyer, Khan help Delhi eye top-two league finish

DUBAI: Avesh Khan’s bowling figures of 3-15 and an unbeaten 33 by Shreyas Iyer helped Delhi Capitals beat holders Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League contest on Saturday.

Khan and spinner Axar Patel took three wickets each to help restrict five-time champions Mumbai to 129-8, a total Delhi overhauled in 19.1 overs on a sluggish Sharjah pitch.

Delhi, who have already qualified for the play-offs after M.S. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, now eye a top two finish at the end of the league stage in the Twenty20 tournament.

“If we finish in the top two, we have that opportunity to play that one game and make the final,” said Iyer.

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai have lost three of their four matches in the revived IPL in the United Arab Emirates.

They need to win their remaining two games to have any chance of making the play-offs which will feature four teams fighting for a place in the final.

“If your batters aren’t going to post runs on the board, it will be difficult to win games,” said Sharma.