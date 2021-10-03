Ramiz shares his vision with First Boards

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja wants a quick resumption of school and club activities and for that he has taken the officials of the six regional teams into confidence.
Ramiz on Friday met the Chairpersons and Chief Executives of the First Boards at the National High Performance Centre and shared his vision that revolved around grassroots cricket.
Ramiz emphasised quick resumption of schools and club activities as well as infrastructure upgradation.
Ramiz said the grassroots cricket was a neglected field. “Under my watch, cricket nurseries will have a permanent importance.
“I acknowledge and appreciate the good work done at the provincial level by the First Boards and look forward to continuing to work collectively to bring a change to the Pakistan cricket landscape.”
