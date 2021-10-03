Khyber Pakhtunkhwa romp to emphatic win over Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Brilliant display with bat and ball spurred Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to an emphatic 55-run win against Balochistan in the National T20 Cricket at the Pindi Stadium Saturday.

Three individual knocks of substance helped KP hit up the season’s highest 202 for 5 and then it was left to bowlers to come to the party restricting Balochistan to 147 for nine in the allotted 20 overs.

Balochistan run chase was never on track as the batsmen were rocked back by a quality KP attack led by Shaheeh Shah Afridi and talented spinner Asif Afridi.

Sohail Akhtar was the only one to give a fight to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers as the right-hander hit five sixes and two fours in his 61 off 43 balls.

Opener Abdullah Shafique with 24, Haris Sohail and Umaid Asif with 17 runs each were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Balochistan had crashed to 83 for seven in their chase before Sohail brought some late-order fight to narrow the defeat margin for his side.

All-rounder Asif Afridi (player of the match) took three wickets for only eight runs with his wily left-arm-spin. Fast bowler Arshad Iqbal grabbed three wickets for 16 runs. Shaheen picked two wickets for 30 runs.

Earlier, Balochistan’s makeshift captain Bismillah Khan won the toss and opted to field. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa openers Israrullah and Mohammad Rizwan cut loose after a cautious start. Israrullah was dismissed by Amad Butt for 19 with the wicket falling at 43.

Rizwan added 37 with Sahibzada Farhan before falling to Kashif Bhatti for 40 (34 balls, five fours, one six). Asif, who was promoted as a pinch-hitter, scored 16 off four balls (two sixes, one four).

Iftikhar Ahmed carried the momentum with a blazing 36 off 18 balls (four fours, two sixes). Farhan top-scored for the side with 43 off 31 balls (five fours, one six).

Musadiq Ahmed and Adil Amin added 42 for the unbroken sixth-wicket partnership to propel KP past the 200-run mark. Musadiq remained unbeaten on 17 while Adil scored 26 off 13 (three fours, one six).

Kashif Bhatti took two wickets for Balochistan.

On Friday, Sindh was lucky to snatch a win on DSL method, courtesy to pre-rain last ball mishit by Nasir Nawaz.

Heavy rain brought a halt with Northern 62 for three (7.3 overs) in their 177-run chase.

The ball before the rain interruption earned Sindh Nasir Nawaz’s wicket that turned the DLS equation in their favour. Northern needed to be 66 for three to earn a victory on the DLS method at that stage of the match. Nasir was caught attempting a big shot off Danish Aziz.

Nasir top-scored for Northern with 27 off 19 balls (three fours, one six). Haider Ali scored 11 while Imad Wasim was batting on 13 when the rain began.

Earlier, Northern won the toss and opted to bowl. Sindh lost Shan Masood for one in the second over of the innings. Sharjeel Khan took the attack to the Northern bowlers in a 52-run stand for the second wicket with Khurram Manzoor (15).

After Khurram’s departure, Sharjeel continued his onslaught. The left-hander played a series of attacking shots and only a superb diving catch at the mid-wicket fence by Haris ended his 64-run innings. Sharjeel faced 43 balls and hit 10 fours and two sixes.

Saud Shakeel made another useful contribution before being dismissed by Salman Irshad for 28. Salman then got rid of Anwar Ali (13) with another slower ball. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed chipped in with 26 off 18 balls (two fours).

Rumman Raees ended the Sindh innings on a high with two big sixes (one each in the penultimate and the final over). Salman, Shadab Khan and Musa Khan took two wickets apiece. Haris, who bowled a fiery opening spell, gave away only 22 runs in his four overs.