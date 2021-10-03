Wonder woman

Through her unshakable determination and perseverance, Saima Saleem has demonstrated that nothing is unattainable. She has passed the CSS exams, which some believe to be the toughest exam conducted throughout Pakistan. She secured the sixth position across Pakistan, and was then allocated in the Foreign Service of Pakistan. She recently represented Pakistan in the 76th conference of the UN General Assembly and did a marvellous job. Potential aspirants can learn from her. If they show the same commitment and diligence, success will be their fate. In the end, she manifested through her success that everything is achievable.

Zulfiqar Ahmad

Khuzdar