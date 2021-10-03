Imran Khan has often said that he left a comfortable life and chose politics to achieve his vision of justice in Pakistan, and that he didn't come into politics to make money. Such statements can lead people to believe that people with fewer means are easily corruptible. However, that is not correct. Rich people can have an insatiable desire for more, while the poor can be content with what they have. While circumstances can be testing, the integrity of individuals is important and will see them through trying times. We should choose leaders who have proven themselves as capable of becoming the nation's moral compass.

Our actions should be based on fair principles, irrespective of the outcome. This is supported by the deontological branch of ethics which is in contrast to the utilitarian branch in which the ends justify the means. So long as we rely on good outcomes to justify dubious means, we cannot hope to form a just society.

Mariam Khan

Lahore