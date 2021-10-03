Test troubles

Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2021, conducted by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), was challenge for many students.
Many underprivileged students had to pay a huge sum of Rs 6000 for appearing in test. The pressure-driven and unhealthy competitive atmosphere is also devastating for the mental health of students. There is no denying that Pakistan needs doctors, but this should not come at the cost of the students’ mental and physical health. The authorities concerned must review their policies and make them student-friendly.
Bakhtawar Bijarani
Shikarpur
