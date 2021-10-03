 
Sunday October 03, 2021
Test troubles

Newspost
October 03, 2021

Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2021, conducted by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), was challenge for many students.

Many underprivileged students had to pay a huge sum of Rs 6000 for appearing in test. The pressure-driven and unhealthy competitive atmosphere is also devastating for the mental health of students. There is no denying that Pakistan needs doctors, but this should not come at the cost of the students’ mental and physical health. The authorities concerned must review their policies and make them student-friendly.

Bakhtawar Bijarani

Shikarpur

