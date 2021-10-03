They love to hate us

During the debate about the Afghan debacle in the US Congress, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and the two top generals avoided pointed questions about ‘the ties that Pakistan have with the Taliban’ and said that these matters can only be discussed behind closed doors.
What’s so secret? Pakistan facilitated Signals intelligence (SIGINT) interception, provided the US an air corridor, and attracted the wrath of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other terrorist factions within the country. With countless casualties of soldiers and civilians, it is shocking that Pakistan is still the bete noire in the Afghan debacle.
Amjed Jaaved
Rawalpindi
