This refers to the editorial ‘US dilemma’ (September 30). The editorial focuses on the behaviour of the US after its withdrawal from Afghanistan. The US has attempted to portray Pakistan as the main reason for its failure. However, that is not the case. Pakistan has acted as a facilitator between the Taliban and the US throughout 20 years, as acknowledged by the US. What really shocked the US seems to be the complete surrender by the Afghan armed forces and police, which allowed the Taliban a complete and peaceful takeover.

Instead of accepting the failure of its intelligence, the US is unfairly trying to blame Pakistan. It is an established fact that even before the fall of Kabul, the Taliban were active in 70 percent of Afghanistan – as reported by BBC. That the Afghan forces joined the Taliban without firing a single bullet was a result of the people’s dissatisfaction with the corrupt US-backed governments. These governments were collecting wealth, and their leadership was the first to fly out when the Taliban came. Pakistan’s options in the situation are limited. It wants to avoid confrontation with either the Taliban or the US.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi