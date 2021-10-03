In need of progress

Each day the prices of food items are skyrocketing to levels beyond the reach of citizens. There is a dire need to increase agricultural production while reducing the cost of agricultural inputs.

India has unveiled a new rice variety to cut down on the use of water and labour. It is a new high-yielding variety which is herbicide-tolerant, so dealing with weeds will be easier. The rice can be directly sown in the soil, cutting expenditure on water and farmworker. Pakistan too needs new methods of agricultural production if it wants to curb the inflation of food items in Pakistan.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA