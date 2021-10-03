 
Sunday October 03, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

In need of progress

Newspost
October 03, 2021

Each day the prices of food items are skyrocketing to levels beyond the reach of citizens. There is a dire need to increase agricultural production while reducing the cost of agricultural inputs.

India has unveiled a new rice variety to cut down on the use of water and labour. It is a new high-yielding variety which is herbicide-tolerant, so dealing with weeds will be easier. The rice can be directly sown in the soil, cutting expenditure on water and farmworker. Pakistan too needs new methods of agricultural production if it wants to curb the inflation of food items in Pakistan.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

More From Newspost

  • Wonder woman

    Through her unshakable determination and perseverance, Saima Saleem has demonstrated that nothing is unattainable. She...

  • Moral compass

    Imran Khan has often said that he left a comfortable life and chose politics to achieve his vision of justice in...

  • Regroup and refocus

    After the two-year high-profile investigation conducted by the National Crime Agency , the Westminster Magisterial...

  • Test troubles

    Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test 2021, conducted by the Pakistan Medical Commission , was challenge for...

  • They love to hate us

    During the debate about the Afghan debacle in the US Congress, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and the two top...

  • Stalemate

    This refers to the editorial ‘US dilemma’ . The editorial focuses on the behaviour of the US after its withdrawal...

More From Latest