In need of progress

Each day the prices of food items are skyrocketing to levels beyond the reach of citizens. There is a dire need to increase agricultural production while reducing the cost of agricultural inputs.
India has unveiled a new rice variety to cut down on the use of water and labour. It is a new high-yielding variety which is herbicide-tolerant, so dealing with weeds will be easier. The rice can be directly sown in the soil, cutting expenditure on water and farmworker. Pakistan too needs new methods of agricultural production if it wants to curb the inflation of food items in Pakistan.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston, USA
Through her unshakable determination and perseverance, Saima Saleem has demonstrated that nothing is unattainable. She...
Imran Khan has often said that he left a comfortable life and chose politics to achieve his vision of justice in...
After the two-year high-profile investigation conducted by the National Crime Agency , the Westminster Magisterial...
Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test 2021, conducted by the Pakistan Medical Commission , was challenge for...
During the debate about the Afghan debacle in the US Congress, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and the two top...
This refers to the editorial ‘US dilemma’ . The editorial focuses on the behaviour of the US after its withdrawal...