Amnesty to the TTP

Holding negotiations – economic, political, or social – is usually a welcome development. But the way the government is holding negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), deserves some analysis and comments. The talks, as the Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced – during an interview with TRT World – are aiming at persuading some groups within the TTP to lay down arms and reintegrate into society as peaceful and law-abiding citizens. There are a couple of questions that need our attention. First is the question of the increase in attacks by the TTP. The notion that the Afghan Taliban will ensure that the TTP does not use Afghanistan to launch attacks on Pakistan seems rather unrealistic – given the little difference in ideological positions – and there is justifiable scepticism regarding offering amnesty in the midst of an increase in TTP attacks on Pakistani soil. Then there is the question of the mandate to initiate such negotiations without involving other stakeholders – be they parliament or victims. Should such decisions, whenever made, not reflect the will of the nation? Has there been any reference to check the public opinion that is represented by the lower and upper houses of parliament, as well as by provincial assemblies? If talks or amnesties must be offered, surely there is a process that would ensure more transparency?

For most Pakistanis, the APS massacre was a watershed moment in the ‘war on terror’ in which we lost more than 70,000 Pakistanis, and the blood shed of the country’s children is still fresh in people’s memories. We have witnessed our bazaars and houses blown up, security personnel butchered, and even children and women torn to pieces. Perhaps a look at history would help. It has been pointed out that the entire rationale behind an amnesty offer also needs to be kept at the forefront of decision-making. Throughout the early and mid 2000s, talks were held with various TTP leaders, in the hope of reaching a peace accord. Each of them led to no results at all and in many cases, more military operations to try and eradicate a force which has killed more Pakistanis than any other group in or outside the country.

Both nationally and internationally, we need to be careful about what signals we are sending. If there have to be any negotiations, the government cannot do it on its own. There must be wide consensus building first; involving all major political parties and stakeholders. All talks should be contextual and transparent. Sadly, our governments have had an inclination to keep things murky; and the nation has paid a heavy price for this lack of transparency. This lack of clarity comes from a lack of deliberations at appropriate forums. We need to tread extremely carefully.