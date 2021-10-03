Valuations likely to lift stocks down the line

Economic nerves coupled with global bearish trends bashed stocks in the week; however, resultant attractive valuations are seen lifting them from the lows in the days to come, traders said.

Week-on-week, the benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index fell 202 points or 0.4 percent to 44,872 points.

“The market is expected to be positive in the coming week as scrips are trading at attractive valuations,” said Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house, in a report.

“The IMF Review is starting from October 4, 2021, which, if successful, may provide much needed respite to the ailing investment sentiment.”

Moreover, recent statement of US Secretary of State recognising Pakistan’s crucial part in making talks with Taliban successful would ease off investor concerns, the brokerage said.

It said the market commenced on a negative note this week due to high global commodity prices such as all-time high coal prices of $200.50/ton tagged with Arab Light Price reaching a 3-Yr high of PKR 80.20/bbl.

The sentiment was further fueled by continuous depreciation of rupee against dollar, climbing up to the highest ever level of Rs170.66, raising economic concerns, the brokerage said.

Moreover, it said the market experienced a meltdown after a month old republican draft proposing to investigate Pakistan’s involvement in Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan resurfaced.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment turned positive on the back of expectation of reentry in IMF programme along with the government, announcing measures to slow down imports, which cushioned the dip, said the report.

Average volumes clocked in at 355 million shares, down 8 percent week-on-week, while average traded value settled at $76 million, up 3 percent week-on-week.

Foreign selling this week clocked in at $21.9 million compared to a net buy of $6.7 million last week.

Major selling was witnessed in commercial banks ($13.5 million), and exploration and production ($4.3 million). On the local front, buying was reported by commercial banks ($10.1 million) followed by insurance companies ($8.1 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from commercial banks (117 points), pharmaceuticals (47 points), fertilisers (32 points), cement (25 points), and insurance (21 points). Stock-wise negative contributors were MCB (84 points), HBL (84 points), FFC (42 points), LUCK (33 points), and UBL (30 points).

Sectors that contributed positively were oil & gas exploration companies (35 points), and oil & gas marketing companies (20 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise positive contribution came from MEBL (55 points), POL (47 points), and KEL (24 points).

Furthermore, last week Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin expressed hope on Pakistan’s successfully completing sixth and seventh reviews of its loan programme with the IMF; the government raised $30.5 million from first-ever cellular spectrum auction for Next Generation Mobile Services in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan; Tarin disclosed that an agreement for another Saudi oil facility on deferred payments had been reached; FBR imposed 7 percent additional customs duty from September 27 on the import of cars, jeeps, light/heavy commercial vehicles in completely knocked down (CKD) condition and components and sub-assemblies of automotive vehicles.

Also, Fitch Ratings revised rupee forecasts downwards from Rs165 to Rs180 for 2022 on account of the worsening terms of trade, tighter US monetary policy, alongside the flow of dollars out of Pakistan and into Afghanistan.