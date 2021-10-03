ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said dialogue is the only way to solve issues, and sooner or later the US will have to recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

About recognising the Taliban’s interim government, Imran Khan said, “We are consulting with all of Afghanistan’s neighbours on when to recognise their government,” he said. However, he maintained that if Pakistan alone recognises the Taliban, it would not make much difference, so the priority should be for the United States, Europe, China and Russia to recognise that government.

He emphasised that if all come up with a common strategy, it would have positive bearing on Afghanistan and its future. Imran Khan expressed these views during an interview with a foreign channel.

Imran Khan said holding dialogue with Baloch militants is imperative and the government is holding talks with those Balochistan militants, who are prepared for reconciliation.

The prime minister said that the current crisis in Afghanistan could lead to a humanitarian crisis, as the Afghan government relied on up to 75 percent of its budget for foreign aid. He contended that the Afghan people were in danger of losing foreign aid after the Taliban takeover. He said if international aid was not provided to the Taliban immediately, there was a danger of collapse of the interim government.

The prime minister maintained that Washington was not thinking logically about how to move forward, and said that if the US does not unfreeze the assets of Afghanistan and the Afghan government collapses, the consequences would be very serious. He said the United States must find a solution to the problem. “The result will be a chaos and humanitarian crisis, while the United States will have to recognise the Taliban government sooner or later,” he noted. The prime minister said that in the long run, the Taliban might be able to stand on their own two feet.

The United States, he pointed out, was shocked by the arrival of the Taliban government after 20 years and was now looking for a scapegoat and unfortunately Pakistan is one of them, while it was regrettable that US President Joe Biden had been criticised. He remarked, “Whatever Biden could have done, the evacuation date would have remained unchanged.”

In response to a question on some US senators pushing for imposing sanctions on Pakistan, Imran Khan said, “Anyone who knows the history of Afghanistan, including that of the region, knew it was bound to happen. We knew that the issue would finally not be resolved through war.” He said the people in Afghanistan do not recognise foreign powers, especially if they are not Muslims, there is no possibility of their acceptance. He said that when he met with several senators, including a US think tank in 2008, he realised that the American people were unaware of the realities and situation of Afghanistan. The US has made us scapegoats in the war in Afghanistan and instead of recognising our services, they are constantly criticising us which was the most painful thing for us.”

Imran Khan said that in 2010 the army chief visited the United States and informed them that the solution to the Afghan problem was not war, and as soon as the US withdrew from Afghanistan, the Afghan government and army would collpase. The premier recalled when Pakistan decided to be an ally of the US in the war on terror, we were attacked by the Pakistani Taliban. The Taliban were Pashtuns and those on Pakistan side sympathised with the Afghan Taliban because of their Pashtun ethnicity and not because of their religious ideology.

To a question about calling Imran Khan ‘Taliban Khan’, the prime minister said that it was a reflection of imperialist attitude in the George W Bush administration, it was their worst arrogance, when they told us that you are with or against us.

In response to a question, he said that when we talk about inclusive government in Kabul, Pakistan wants them to be stable but if the Taliban were advised to select a few specific people, they would oppose it and reject it as an intervention.

Replying to a question on US-Pakistan relations, Imran Khan said “we are in constant touch with them while our intelligence chiefs are in touch with their US counterparts”. “I think it’s critical for the United States to play its part in Afghanistan. If it doesn’t, it will repeat the history of 1979 when the Soviet Union left,” he said.

Replying to a question on violence against Muslims in India, particularly in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Imran Khan said, “We have raised this issue in the international forums including the UN Human Rights Forum. The human rights organisations should look at all issues equally, if they see human rights violations in Afghanistan, they should also talk about the atrocities against the minority communities including Muslims in India and IIOJ&K without any discrimination.”

To another question, he said that in the last 40 days, there had been an increase in TTP attacks on Pakistani security personnel, but insisted he was not much concerned. “I am concerned up to a point but not much, as we have very disciplined security forces, who are very experienced now, more experienced than any other country in dealing with counter-terrorism. And we have one of the best intelligence agencies. We are confident of dealing with them,” he said.

He pointed out that the problem now was the influx of 250,000 people to Pakistan and it is feared amongst them there are members of TTP and ISS who were imprisoned in Afghanistan but were now released.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed clarified that the case of those (terrorists) involved in the massacre of the Army Public School carnage is “different”.

Talking to journalists in Karachi, Sheikh Rashid said, “We know who is good and who is bad.” He maintained that it is not appropriate to fight with those who are ready to surrender to adopt peaceful lives. He said that the government would fight the enemies of Pakistan in every part of the country as we have the resolve to overcome the menace of terrorism.

The minister emphasised that Pakistan wants good relations with the US and China. Talking about the Afghanistan crisis, the minister said Pakistan gave an assurance of every possible support in tackling the crisis. “(The) US signed the deal relating to (the) withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, not us,” he added.

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said people who want to shun the path of violence should be given a chance to return to normal life.

He said more than 3,000 disgruntled Baloch youth had surrendered arms and rejoined the national mainstream. He said his step was vital to save the new generation from terrorism and violence and pave the way for stronger Pakistan.He said Pakistan was lucky to have leader of the stature of Prime Minister Imran Khan whose voice was heard all over the world. “The international community was looking towards Imran Khan’s sagacity for resolution of regional problems”, he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Pind Dadan Khan, the minister said during the past couple of weeks over a dozen world leaders telephoned Imran Khan for consultations on future of Afghanistan.He said after the recent change in Afghanistan, Indian terror network has been broken. He said now time has come to shift focus towards security and stabilise the economy