Hike in POL prices to have negative impact on people, industries

PESHAWAR: A cross-section of political parties, traders and transport organisations on Friday rejected the frequent increase in the prices of petroleum products and asked the government to withdraw the decision of the most-recent hike.

Talking to different delegations of traders after assuming charge of his office here at the chamber, SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid said the increase in the prices of commodities, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, electricity and natural gas tariffs would prove detrimental to the country’s economy.

He warned that the business community would be forced into a protest if the decision on POL prices increase wasn’t taken back forthwith. The SCCI chief said the government had made another increase of Rs4 petrol per litre, which was unacceptable and stood rejected. He feared that the frequent increases in the prices of petroleum products, electricity and gas would aggravate the situation. Hasnain Khurshid said petrol, electricity and gas are the major utilities, which are raw material for industrial production and other means.

“If the price escalation trend continued, it could increase the cost of industrial productivity and eventually it would have trickle-down effects on the business community and people from different walks of life, including poor people,” he explained.

The SCCI chief said the excessive increase in the PoL prices and persistent depreciation of the Pak rupee against the dollar would bring a new wave of inflation in the country that would affect industrial growth and may lead to closure of industries along with mass-scale unemployment.

In his reaction, the Muttahida Transport Workers leader Noor Muhammad said the high prices of the petroleum products has multiplied the miseries of transporters already reeling under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. “We are unable to feed our families and are finding it hard to meet other needs because of the price spiral. The frequent rise in petroleum products has left us troubled,” he added.

Coming down hard on the government, he recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan used to burn utility bills while in the opposition but has now turned a blind eye to the miseries of the common man after assuming power. “The common man has been virtually left penniless because of the rising price hike and people can no longer tolerate this injustice,” he said.

Noor Muhammad said the people had been forced to either commit suicide or engage in unlawful activities to support their families due to the enormous economic pressures. He said the government was not serious at all about addressing the issues.

In her reaction, former PPP MPA Meher Sultana, advocate, rejected the increase in the prices of daily commodities and petroleum products and urged the government to withdraw the anti-people decision.

Talking to reporters here, she said the irresponsible and immature rulers have made life miserable for the middle class through their anti-people and wrong decisions. She said the so-called champions of reforms and change made tall claims before elections but instead of honoring their commitments, they have now added to people’s problems. The PPP leader observed that the inefficient rulers were not interested in finding a solution to people’s problems but they were just trying to prolong their rule.

Rejecting the recent increase in the POL prices, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was least bothered to provide relief to people.

Addressing a gathering at the Karimi House in Gulbahar locality in the provincial capital, he said the prices of petroleum products had reached the highest-ever mark in the country’s history. “The fresh hike in POL tariff will cause more inflation and add to the economic woes of the people who are already grappling with unemployment,” he said.

Similarly, the PMLN provincial president Amir Muqam termed the increase in prices of petroleum products as a great injustice with the people and said it would lead to further price-hike in the country.