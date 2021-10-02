Punjab PA made record legislation, says Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the PA is fully active in making legislations and it made a record legislation as compared to the other assemblies.

He said this while talking to Provincial Minister for Communications Sardar Asif Nakai who called on him at the Assembly Chamber. PA Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Communications Secretary Capt (retd) Asad were also present on the occasion.

Parliamentary affairs and other issues of the Punjab Assembly were discussed during the meeting. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the assembly was fully active in the matter of legislation. He said that as the custodian of the House, he had always encouraged legislation on public issues by the members of the assembly and provided a conducive environment to the government as well as the esteemed members of the opposition for legislation. Provincial Minister Asif Nakai appreciated the efforts of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and said that he listened to the public issues raised by government and opposition members on a priority basis and played a positive role in expediting the legislative process.