Weather conditions can lead to rise in dengue cases

LAHORE: The current weather conditions could lead to an increase in patients of dengue fever. The period from mid-September to early December after monsoon is typically favorable for dengue. After three to five weeks after the monsoon, the temperature and humidity are usually from 26 to 29 degrees Celsius which makes it more active.

Meanwhile, normal hours of dengue attacks have been recorded two hours before the sunrise and two hours after the sunset. It is important that precautionary measures are taken during these hours against dengue, said the provincial minister for disaster management while chairing a review meeting of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority with regard to the measures taken to prevent dengue.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister said that according to the Meteorological Department, there was a possibility of rapid increase in dengue growth in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan in Punjab during October-November. He directed the Punjab Disaster Management Authority to ensure early preparations for controlling the severity of the epidemic and the spread of dengue.

At the administrative level, mosquito repellent spray and dry and clean environment should be ensured in dengue breeding areas. Public awareness campaigns should be organised to publicise the precautionary measures against dengue, he said.

He also said that the people should avoid going to open places as much as possible during dengue times. The minister asked the people to use mosquito repellents and sprays indoors and outdoors, and keep their houses and streets clean. He asked them to periodically inspect the places where there was a possibility of standing water, including water coolers and refrigerator trays, and keep them dry and clean.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority director general informed the meeting that in view of the report of the Meteorological Department, the district offices of the authority and the district and district administrations had been alerted to ensure dengue protection measures.