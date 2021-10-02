Public support vital to defeating dengue: Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has chaired a meeting to review status of dengue treatment facilities at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Friday.

The option of using Expo Centre facility for dengue patients was considered as well in the meeting. Dr Salman Shahid gave briefing to the minister about the status of dengue cases and available treatment facilities.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the government could not overcome dengue challenge without support of the people. She said dengue situation was under constant watch while Punjab Healthcare Commission was ensuring dengue test charges on approved rate in all labs of the province. Dr Yasmin Rashid further said adequate medicines were available for patients in hospitals while reserved beds for treatment of dengue patients were being increased.