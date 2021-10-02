British Council gives laptops to KMU students

PESHAWAR: British Council on Friday distributed 10 laptops among female students of the Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar. The country director of the council, Amir Ramzan, gave away the laptops to the students under the Scottish Scholarship programme. A function was arranged at the KMU for the distribution ceremony.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, KMU scholarships coordinator Dr Naureen Ijaz, British Council director education Dr. Nishat Riaz and Zoha Fatima attended the function. Amir Ramzan said this is the first event organized by the British Council here at the KMU.

He said 10 laptops were distributed to students to achieve the best standards in learning and research. The official urged teachers and students to apply for training programmes and scholarships from the British Council and to take advantage of these excellent educational opportunities.

He said the British Council is providing scholarships to the Pakistani students under the scholarship scheme for better access to higher education opportunities and improvement in their socio-economic life.