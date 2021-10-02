Hamza starts south Punjab visit today

MULTAN: PMLN Vice President Hamza Shehbaz is scheduled to start a 4-day visit to South Punjab Saturday, PMLN ex-Senator Javed Ali Shah said. On October 2, he is expected to leave Lahore at 10:30am and visit the residence of ex-MNA Irfan Ahmed Khan Daha in Khanewal. He would also visit ex-MNA Iftikhar Nazir, MPA Attaur Rehman Chaudhry and Rao Saadat Ali.