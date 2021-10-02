Hamza starts south Punjab visit today

MULTAN: PMLN Vice President Hamza Shehbaz is scheduled to start a 4-day visit to South Punjab Saturday, PMLN ex-Senator Javed Ali Shah said. On October 2, he is expected to leave Lahore at 10:30am and visit the residence of ex-MNA Irfan Ahmed Khan Daha in Khanewal. He would also visit ex-MNA Iftikhar Nazir, MPA Attaur Rehman Chaudhry and Rao Saadat Ali.
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said Buzdar government has made Punjab a hub...
KARACHI: TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company providing Telematics, Mapping, and Location Based Services, has...
ISLAMABAD: The Indian animosity and the evolving situation in Afghanistan have put Pakistan on the international radar...
Islamabad: The National Assembly was informed on Friday that the Metro Bus Project from Peshawar Morr to the New...
ISLAMABAD: Central Deputy Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Syed Nasir Shirazi, on Friday...
PESHAWAR: A cross-section of political parties, traders and transport organisations on Friday rejected the frequent...