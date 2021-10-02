New projects in CPEC discussed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar has ordered action plan be made with a month on newly-constituted projects in CPEC.

In a review meeting that was participated in by Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, IT Minister Aminul Haq, KP IT Minister Atif Khan, SAPM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor, CPEC Executive Director and representatives from ministries, Establishment of the China Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Science; Acquisition of Oceanographic Research Vessel; Establishment of the Institute of Smart Semiconductor and Establishment of Silicon Solar Cells and PV Panel Fabrication Facility of 500 MW/annum, which were made part of CPEC in the 10th JCC meeting, discussed in detail.

Federal Minister Asad Umar directed that action plans be submitted at the earliest. Shibli Faraz said that with the joint efforts of both the countries, science and technology applications should be used to accelerate the growth of economy and solve the problems of the people.

He said: “We need to go for a proper plan and strategy with a regular monitoring system so that Pakistan can obtain maximum benefit from the technology and expertise of Chinese.”

In another meeting, the newly-formed JWGs on Information Technology were discussed in detail. These sectors were; broad band connectivity, technology parks/ IT parks, cyber security, software and hardware development.

Federal Information Technology Minister Aminul Haq said IT is the future of Pakistan and in the last one or two years the country has made rapid growth in this sector. Pakistan's software exports have increased almost 47 per cent in the sector.

This sector now will further develop and expand with technical collaboration of China. He said that there is also a need to launch new technical assistance programmes for Pakistan to meet professional requirements of the growing IT Industry in the country.

Asad Umar directed the IT ministry to submit concept notes within a period of 30 days so that the fast-moving and strategic initiatives could be discussed in the upcoming meeting. He said that the role of the IT ministry must be appreciated, as it is striving hard to meet international standards.