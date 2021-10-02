Empowering the Upper House: Rabbani wants Senate to have legislative powers in financial matters

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman and prominent Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Raza Rabbani has sought the laying of all presidential ordinances and bills, including even those relating to money matters, before both the houses of parliament.

Presently, only the National Assembly can take up and approve legislation relating to money and financial matters and the Senate is excluded under the Constitution from such a law-making process; such ordinances and bills can only be presented in the National Assembly.

Rabbani wants the Senate to have powers like those of the National Assembly. He has moved an amendment in Article 89 of the Constitution to the effect. The Senate standing committee on law and justice will take the bill into consideration on Oct 6. He wants the president to record reasons for issuing an ordinance, which should be made a part of its preamble.

The statement of objects and reasons states that it is a cardinal principle of representative democracy that legislation pertaining to and dealing with the levy of taxes and all ancillary matters, more particularly a money bill as defined in Article 73, is to be passed by parliament rather than by the promulgation of an ordinance. When the Constitution is viewed in a holistic manner, Article 89 needs to be brought in harmony with Articles 73 [procedure with respect to money bills] and 77 [tax to be levied by law only], it says.

The bill seeks omission of clause 2(a)(i) of Article 89, which says every ordinance will be laid “(i) before the National Assembly if it contains provisions dealing with all or any of the matters specified in Article 73(2), and shall stand repealed at the expiration of 120 days from its promulgation or, if before the expiration of that period a resolution disapproving it is passed by the National Assembly, upon the passing of that resolution.”

The bill clears the existing clause which says every ordinance will be tabled before both houses and it will stand repealed on the expiry of 120 days from its promulgation or, if before the expiration of that period a resolution disapproving it is passed by either House, upon the passing of that resolution, but seeks deletion of the words [if the ordinance] “does not contain provisions dealing with” any money or financial matters.

It thus recommends that all ordinances and bills, ordinary or those covering money matters including even the federal budget, be laid before both the Senate and National Assembly.

Article 68 deals with the president’s powers to promulgate ordinances. It says the president may, except when the Senate or National Assembly is in session, if satisfied those circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action, make and promulgate an ordinance as the circumstances may require. An ordinance will have the same force and effect as an Act of Parliament and will be subject to the same restrictions as the power of parliament to make law.

The National Assembly or the Senate may by a resolution extend an ordinance for a further period of 120 days and it will stand repealed at the expiration of the extended period, or if before the expiration of that period a resolution disapproving it is passed by a House, upon the passing of that resolution. However, extension for a further period may be made only once; and may be withdrawn at any time by the president.