Unprecedented move: KP governor surrenders Rs96m discretionary funds

PESHAWAR: In an unprecedented move, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has surrendered Rs96.021 million discretionary funds available in the designated accounts to the national exchequer.

The governor receives a large amount each year as discretionary funds for the newly-merged districts (NMDs). However, he stopped using the funds after the FATA districts were merged into KP.

Over Rs 90 million funds accumulated in the governor's designated NDMs account during the past three years as the government released Rs 44.808 million in 2019-20 out of which 30.600 million were spent and Rs 14.208 million were saved. Similarly, during the financial year 2020-21, Rs 44.808 were allocated for former FATA but not a single penny was spent because of the merger of FATA. For the year 2021-22, Rs 47.075 million funds were allocated in the annual budget and Rs 35.306 million were transferred to the NMDs' account and nothing was spent out of it, while the bank has given a profit of Rs 16.9 million. Thus an amount of Rs 96.021 million was available in the designated account of the Governor Secretariat.

“The governor has directed depositing the funds available in the designated account of the NMDs into the government treasury. As per a bank statement, an amount of Rs 96.021 million is available in the designated bank account that should be returned to the government treasury,” the official document said.

When contacted, Shah Farman said the FATA merger has been completed successfully and now it is the responsibility of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to use these funds under the designated head of NMDs for the uplift of people. He assured to continue his imperative role in the development of NMDs. “I have surrendered the huge amount with a view that after the merger, the FATA areas have become part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and now it was the domain of the provincial government to utilize these funds for the development and prosperity of tribal districts”, he said It may be recalled that the use of funds was purely at the discretion of the governor. In the past, the governors utilized these funds to facilitate ADR (Alternate Dispute Resolution) Jirga System, compensation of war on terror victims, honoraria for tribal elders, security-related expenditures, etc in tribal areas. One of the government officials said the governor has made an example by surrendering his own designated funds with the spirit to let the provincial government work. The move would also stop double payments to tribal elders.