Govt’s claims on POL prices creating more confusion

ISLAMABAD: The government claims about reduced POL prices in Pakistan compared to other regional countries is simply resulting in creating more confusion, as wrong information is being provided to the masses.

The petrol price in different states and cities of India ranges from 98 to 105 rupees per litre. The price of petrol in Bangladesh stands at 90 takas per litre.

One-litre petrol price in Sri Lana stands at 157 rupees per litre. In Nepal local currency, the petrol price stands at 130 per litre. In Pakistan, the petrol price stands at Rs127.30 per litre.

Now the government is applying rupee-dollar parity to calculate petrol prices in other regional countries. The exchange rate in Pakistan nosedived again in recent few months and now stands at Rs172 against US dollar.

Secondly, the government should analyse per capita income to gauge purchasing power capacity. The per capita income is calculated in dollars and it can become a benchmark to analyse prevailing prices of POL products in different countries of the South Asian region. It will be unfortunate to tell half-baked and wrong information related stories to the masses as it can destroy the credibility of the whole narrative of govt.