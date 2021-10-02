Police fail to trace ‘kidnapped’ woman

Police have failed to trace and recover a woman who went missing over a week ago. The woman's husband, Zafar, told police that his wife worked as housemaid and she went to work, along with her mother, on September 11. When they were returning home, her mother dropped her somewhere near Water Pump Chowrangi but she did not reach home. He suspected that his wife had been kidnapped. The Jauharabad police then registered a kidnapping case on September 28 but failed to recover the woman. She was a mother of two children and hailed from Rajanpur, Punjab.