High court dismisses interim bail of man charged with murdering wife

The Sindh High Court has dismissed the interim pre-arrest bail plea of a man who is facing charges of murdering his wife, and remanded him to the Central Prison Karachi.

Hamid Ali was booked by the Ittehad town police for murdering his wife over a personal dispute, and he obtained interim pre-arrest bail from a court.

The applicant’s counsel submitted that his client was falsely implicated in the case on behalf of his in-laws. He said there was no eyewitness to the incident and the reason cited for the murder was that the complainant and other relatives had some reservations against the marriage of the applicant, and many threats of dire consequences to the applicant and his wife had been extended.

The counsel said his client was regularly attending the trial court and requested the court to confirm the interim pre-arrest bail. The state counsel and the complainant’s counsel submitted that sufficient material had been produced before the trial court, which connected the applicant with the commission of the offence. They requested the court to dismiss the bail application.

A single bench, headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar, observed that there was sufficient evidence against the applicant; besides, the wife of the applicant had also filed an application with the police that in case of loss of her life, the applicant and his relatives would be held responsible.

The court said the applicant’s wife had also filed an application for the custody of her children, and that showed that there were a dispute between the applicant and his wife. It observed that the applicant remained absconder after the incident, left the children with his uncle and went to Haripur. He obtained interim pre-arrest bail after one month of the incident.

The court recalled the interim pre-arrest bail granted on July 9 and directed police to remand his custody to the central prison. The court directed the trial court to decide the case on merit without considering the observations in the court order which are tentative in nature.