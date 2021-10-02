Seven more fall prey to Covid-19 in Sindh

Seven more coronavirus patients died overnight, bringing the death toll in Sindh to 7,414 at 1.6 per cent fatality rate since March last year when the deadly virus had claimed the first life in the province.

In a statement issued on Friday, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said 16,243 samples were tested and 756 new cases emerged, showing a 4.7 per cent detection rate. So far 6,039,772 tests have been conducted and 457,862 cases reported in Sindh. Of them 93.7 per cent or 428,877 patients have recovered, including 216 overnight.

Currently 21,571 patients were said to be under treatment in the province -- 21,119 in home isolation, 31 at isolation centres and 421 at hospitals. The condition of 389 patients was stated to be critical, including 33 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 756 new cases, 161 were detected in Karachi: 62 from District East, 39 in District South, 18 in District West, 17 in District Malir, 13 in District Korangi and 12 in District Central. The chief minister urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures put in place by his government to check the transmission of the coronavirus.