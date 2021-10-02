 
Saturday October 02, 2021
Georgia arrests Saakashvili

World
AFP
October 02, 2021

Tbilisi: Georgia on Friday arrested ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who returned from exile ahead of local elections in the Caucasus country gripped by a protracted political crisis, the prime minister said.

