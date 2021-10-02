 
Saturday October 02, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Banksy’s balloon girl work on sale

World
AFP
October 02, 2021

London: A version of British graffiti artist Banksy’s famous "Girl and Balloon" artwork was unveiled by Christie’s on Friday, as the highlight of the London auction house’s upcoming sale. The two-part or diptych canvas depicts a small child letting go of a heart-shaped red balloon and was painted by the elusive wall dauber in 2005.

More From World

More From Latest