 
Saturday October 02, 2021
DPRK fires anti-aircraft missile

World
AFP
October 02, 2021

Seoul: North Korea has successfully fired a new anti-aircraft missile, state media said Friday, the latest in a flurry of weapons tests by the nuclear-armed nation. The anti-aircraft missile had a "remarkable combat performance" and included twin rudder controls and other new technologies, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

