 
Saturday October 02, 2021
Hundreds of Iraqis hold rally

October 02, 2021

BAGHDAD: Hundreds of Iraqis took to the streets of Baghdad on Friday to mark the second anniversary of a popular uprising that fizzled out after a bloody crackdown. Brandishing Iraqi flags and portraits of "martyrs", they marched to Tahrir Square, an epicentre of the 2019 revolt, surrounded by a large number of riot police, AFP correspondents said.

