 
Saturday October 02, 2021
Junta unlikely to grant regional envoy’s meeting with Suu Kyi

World
AFP
October 02, 2021

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: Myanmar’s junta has said it was unlikely an Asean special envoy tasked with facilitating dialogue in the coup-hit country would be allowed to meet ousted pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

