French ‘killer’ found dead after 35 years

Paris: A serial killer suspected in some of France’s oldest unsolved cases has been found dead after 35 years on the run, just as police were closing in on his identity.

The man, nicknamed "Le Grele" ("pockmarked"), had been wanted by police since the 1980s for the murder and rape of young girls, but was never caught. He was wanted for a list of crimes committed in the 1980s and 90s, including rape of minors, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping of minors, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement late on Thursday.