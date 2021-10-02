UK’s biggest police force in dock

London: The UK government on Friday insisted it backed the chief of London’s police force even as questions mounted about missed opportunities that could have prevented horrific crimes by a serving officer.

Wayne Couzens, 48, was on Thursday jailed for the rest of his life after falsely arresting Sarah Everard on the pretence she had broken coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her.

The 33-year-old marketing executive’s abduction in south London in March triggered nationwide anguish and debate about the safety of women and girls. The Metropolitan Police, Britain’s biggest force, issued a lengthy statement after the rare whole-life sentence was handed down, vowing changes and admitting to possible lapses in how Couzens was vetted.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse conceded that the case had struck a "devastating blow to the confidence that people have in police officers". But despite the litany of apparent failures, and numerous other scandals that have dogged the London police in recent years, Malthouse said the government still backed Met Commissioner Cressida Dick.

"She is a dedicated and talented and committed police officer who is driving the Metropolitan Police to ever greater standards of care and improvement and fighting crime," he told Sky News.