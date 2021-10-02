Anti-racism declaration

UNITED NATIONS: Seventy-eight countries, including China, called on Thursday for speeding up the implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA) and putting an end to discrimination, racism, and xenophobia.

Countries expressed alarm at racial discrimination, social prejudice, police brutality and social inequality in a joint statement. Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the DDPA, the statement reaffirmed that "the global fight against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance and all their abhorrent and evolving forms and manifestations should remain a matter of priority for the international community."