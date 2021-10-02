 
Saturday October 02, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

China sends 25 jets into Taiwan’s ‘defence zone’

World
AFP
October 02, 2021
China sends 25 jets into Taiwan’s ‘defence zone’

TAIPEI: Taiwan said 25 Chinese military planes crossed into its defence zone on Friday, the same day that Beijing marked the founding of the People’s Republic of China . The show of force on China’s National Day near the self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, came in the same week it accused Britain of sending a warship to the Taiwan Strait with "evil intentions".

More From World

More From Latest