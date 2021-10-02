Fake healer held for sexual harassment

LAHORE:A fake spiritual healer was arrested for sexual harassment of a woman in Factory Area on Friday. The suspect, identified as Asghar Qureshi, visited a house to give taweez (talisman) to a woman. He allegedly attempted sexual assault at the victim. However, the victim resisted. She submitted a complaint before police. The accused has been booked by police and put behind bars.

Man held for torturing his son: A man was arrested for torture of his son at Thokar Niaz Beg on Friday. Victim Abdullah was living with his father and stepmother in a private housing society. His mother had died a few years back. His stepmother locked him inside the house after tying him up with ropes and went to Karachi. His father also treated him inhumanly. The victim would starve in absence of his parents. A neighbour spotted him and came for his help. He also made the video and also fed him. In the video, the victim could be seen expressing his fears about sharing his ordeals with anyone. Police after information put his father behind bars and removed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.