E-Abiana project gains momentum

LAHORE:E-Abiana pilot project has proved to be an efficient way of collecting revenue. According to an official of provincial Irrigation Department, as many as 87 percent abiana bills were printed, 91 percent of them distributed and 65 percent abiana collected so far. The pilot project has been launched in Kasur, Khanwah, Layyah and Sheikhupura, according to Analysis report prepared by, PMIU, Punjab Irrigation Department. The digital mode of revenue collection has been proved an effective way of streamlining whole process right from issuing bill to collecting abiana.