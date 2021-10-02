E-Abiana project gains momentum

LAHORE:E-Abiana pilot project has proved to be an efficient way of collecting revenue. According to an official of provincial Irrigation Department, as many as 87 percent abiana bills were printed, 91 percent of them distributed and 65 percent abiana collected so far. The pilot project has been launched in Kasur, Khanwah, Layyah and Sheikhupura, according to Analysis report prepared by, PMIU, Punjab Irrigation Department. The digital mode of revenue collection has been proved an effective way of streamlining whole process right from issuing bill to collecting abiana.
LAHORE:A fake spiritual healer was arrested for sexual harassment of a woman in Factory Area on Friday. The suspect,...
LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has chaired a meeting to review status of dengue treatment facilities...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said Buzdar government has made Punjab a hub...
LAHORE:COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in provincial capital during the last 24 hours. Overall, 20 patients died...
LAHORE:A sessions court on Friday allowed post-arrest bail to two men while denied to two others identified as...
Lahore:The Women’s Action Forum is disturbed at what appears to be an intention to downgrade the Punjab Commission...