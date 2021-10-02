Public support vital to defeat dengue: Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has chaired a meeting to review status of dengue treatment facilities at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Friday.

The option of using Expo Centre facility for dengue patients was considered as well in the meeting. Dr Salman Shahid gave briefing to the minister about the status of dengue cases and available treatment facilities.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the government could not overcome dengue challenge without support of the people. She said dengue situation was under constant watch while Punjab Healthcare Commission was ensuring dengue test charges on approved rate in all labs of the province. She further said adequate medicines were available for patients while reserved beds for treatment of dengue patients were being increased. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that status of facilities for dengue in teaching hospitals was being reviewed on daily basis.

131 dengue cases reported IN CITY: As many as 181 cases of dengue were reported from across Punjab during the last 24 hours and of these 131 cases were reported from Lahore alone. Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday reviewed the current situation of dengue in the province and directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities.

As many as 1,840 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of Punjab so far this year and of these 1,478 confirmed cases were reported from Lahore. According to the health department spokesperson, a total of 283 patients are admitted in the province out of which a total of 157 dengue patients have been admitted in hospitals of Lahore. The spokesperson further said that during the last 24 hours, as many as 420,944 indoor places and 94,414 outdoor places were checked across Punjab and larvae were destroyed from 1,904 places. In Lahore, 63,307 indoor and 8,375 outdoor sites were checked for dengue larvae and a total of 1,201 positive containers were destroyed. Imran Sikandar further said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides of taking precautionary measures against corona pandemic. He appealed to all the religious scholars of Punjab to inform the worshipers coming to the mosques about the prevention of dengue.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) is ensuring the provision of the best treatment facilities to the dengue patients in all hospitals of the province, and their contingency plans are ready and in case a need arises, their capacities stand enhanced to accommodate more patients.

PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr M Saqib Aziz said this during his visit to Doctors Hospital and National Hospital here on Friday. Director Licencing and Accreditation PHC Dr Anwar Janjua and Commission’s inspection teams were also present on the occasion. These visits were made to inspect the arrangements for treating the dengue patients, and enhance capacities of the healthcare establishments in case patients’ inflow increases.

The respective administrations of these hospitals gave detailed briefings about treatment and diagnostic arrangements and facilities for patients, contingency plans, and enhancing the number of beds and fulfilling corresponding requirements.

Dr Saqib Aziz and his teams visited front desks, CBC counters, wards and High Dependency and Intensive Care units, where doctors and staff concerned briefed them about diagnosis and treatment of the dengue patients and their reporting on the Dash Board of the Health Department.

While expressing his satisfaction with the arrangements made, the CEO PHC directed the hospitals’ administration to further improve arrangements. “The Punjab Healthcare Commission is making continuous efforts to provide best treatment facilities to patients, and especially for the dengue patients, requisite arrangements have been ensured in all hospitals besides enhancing their capacities to treat more patients,” said Dr Saqib Aziz.