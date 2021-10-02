Four COVID-19 patients die

LAHORE:COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in provincial capital during the last 24 hours. Overall, 20 patients died of COVID-19 while 574 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab on Friday there were 20,106 active cases of Covid-19 till date across the province while total cases reported from across the province were 431,667 while 401,758 patients have fully recovered so far.