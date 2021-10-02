Two accused granted bail in Tik Toker case

LAHORE:A sessions court on Friday allowed post-arrest bail to two men while denied to two others identified as suspects in Greater Iqbal Park Tik toker assault case.
Tik toker girl Ayesha Akram had identified the suspects during the identification parade conducted in a jail. However, the suspects in their bail applications denied their involvement in the incident and claimed that they were nowhere in the videos of the incident. The court allowed the applications of Sheharyar Khan and Arsalan subject to bail bonds of Rs50,000 each. The court dismissed the bail applications of Iftikhar and Abid. Lorry Adda police had registered an FIR against 400 unidentified persons for assaulting and molesting the complainant.
LAHORE:A fake spiritual healer was arrested for sexual harassment of a woman in Factory Area on Friday. The suspect,...
LAHORE:E-Abiana pilot project has proved to be an efficient way of collecting revenue. According to an official of...
LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has chaired a meeting to review status of dengue treatment facilities...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said Buzdar government has made Punjab a hub...
LAHORE:COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in provincial capital during the last 24 hours. Overall, 20 patients died...
Lahore:The Women’s Action Forum is disturbed at what appears to be an intention to downgrade the Punjab Commission...