Two accused granted bail in Tik Toker case

LAHORE:A sessions court on Friday allowed post-arrest bail to two men while denied to two others identified as suspects in Greater Iqbal Park Tik toker assault case.

Tik toker girl Ayesha Akram had identified the suspects during the identification parade conducted in a jail. However, the suspects in their bail applications denied their involvement in the incident and claimed that they were nowhere in the videos of the incident. The court allowed the applications of Sheharyar Khan and Arsalan subject to bail bonds of Rs50,000 each. The court dismissed the bail applications of Iftikhar and Abid. Lorry Adda police had registered an FIR against 400 unidentified persons for assaulting and molesting the complainant.