Govt urged to raise PCSW chairperson’s package

Lahore:The Women’s Action Forum (WAF) is disturbed at what appears to be an intention to downgrade the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) by the government of Punjab as reflected in the advertisement appearing in newspapers on September 16, 2021, calling for applications for the position of chairperson of the PCSW – lying vacant since 2019.

WAF is concerned as the Act establishing the PCSW stipulates a full-time high status chairperson with MP 1 pay package (Article 4(3)), the advertisement - inexplicably and in direct contravention of the Act – provides for a salary package of only Rs100,000, said a statement issued by WAF. “We call upon the members of the PA to look into this matter as soon as possible,” it said. The commission is a special institution and not a subsidiary or unit of Women Development Department. It has an overarching monitoring and advisory function. The Act states that the commission is being established “for the empowerment of women, expansion of opportunities for socio-economic development of women and elimination of all forms of discrimination against women and for ancillary matters.”

The chairperson is the only full-time paid member of the commission. The advertised package implies an honorary or part-time chair which will seriously impede the effectiveness of the PCSW. The commission has done substantive work under its previous chairperson, such as the Gender MIS system, the Gender Parity Reports, and various studies on crucial issues such as shelters. This will not be possible with a part-time, honorary, or underpaid chair who will simply not be able to carry out the full range of functions envisioned in the Act, and it will seriously undermine the autonomy and independence of the commission, the WAF statement said.

WAF called upon the government of Punjab to immediately issue a new advertisement advertising the post of commission’s chairperson as an MP 1 post. WAF also called upon the government to appoint the chair and members without delay.