PA has made record legislation: Pervaiz

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the PA is fully active in making legislations and it made a record legislation as compared to the other assemblies. He said this while talking to Provincial Minister for Communications Sardar Asif Nakai who called on him at the Assembly Chamber.
PA Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Communications Secretary Capt (retd) Asad were also present on the occasion. Parliamentary affairs and other issues of the PA were discussed during the meeting. Pervaiz said that the assembly was fully active in the matter of legislation. He said that as the custodian of the House, he had always encouraged legislation on public issues by the members of the assembly and provided a conducive environment to the government as well as the esteemed members of the opposition for legislation. Asif Nakai appreciated the efforts of Pervaiz Elahi and said that he listened to the public issues raised by govt and opposition members on a priority basis and played a positive role in expediting legislative process.
