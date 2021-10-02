Saudi envoy meets governor, announces 600 scholarships for Pak students

LAHORE:Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor’s House here on Friday. Pak-Saudi relations and other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

According to the details, during the meeting, the Saudi Ambassador announced scholarships for 600 Pakistani students in 25 different Saudi universities. Governor Punjab thanked the Saudi Ambassador for the historic initiative of scholarship. During the meeting, Chaudhry Sarwar termed Pak-Saudi relations stronger than rock and said that respect for the Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques is obligatory on every Muslim. He said that Saudis and Pakistanis are brothers, adding that Pak-Saudi relations are deep and historic. He said that Pakistanis had a long lasting spiritual attachment with Saudi Arabia and the hearts of both beat together. He further said that Saudi Arabia always stood with Pakistan in difficult times, for which we thank the Saudi leadership.

Ch Sarwar said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have close fraternal ties rooted in the history and Pakistan will always stand by Saudi Arabia to protect its integrity and sovereignty. He said that the extent to which Pak Saudi Relations have flourished under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is unprecedented.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki termed the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as 'Two Brothers' and said that Saudi Arabia has never left Pakistan alone before and will not leave it in the future. "We consider Pakistan as our home and will play our role in its development, Saudi Arabia stands with Pakistan for development, stability and peace," he said.